Vijay Raaz Gained Popularity With This Scene From Abhishek Bachchan-Starrer Run

Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz needs no introduction. One of the most prominent artists in the film industry, he is known for portraying both comic roles as well as intense ones with equal finesse. His impeccable acting skills have endeared him to many, but the humble actor prefers to stay away from limelight and hardly appears at shows, parties, or even interviews. Vijay might be a popular actor today, but there was a time when his minuscule roles in movies mostly went unnoticed.

Let’s take a look at the versatile actor’s turning point in career.

Vijay took admission to Delhi’s Kirori Mal College. He joined the theatre group in college. It was at that point in time, he thought about making a career in acting. He did theatre for 10 years before debuting in movies.

At the beginning of his career, he appeared in films like Monsoon Wedding, Bhopal Express, Jungle, Company and Aks, but all of them were small roles and did not do much for him — in terms of popularity. However, that changed with the 2004 film Run, which starred Abhisekh Bachchan in the lead. Although Vijay was not the protagonist, the film had a parallel story showing the comic misadventures of his character.

His character strongly connected with the audience, and his ‘Kauwya Biryani’ (crow biryani) scene and dialogue in Run became hugely popular. For the first time, Vijay Raaz was properly noticed by both the industry and viewers. Run opened an avenue for him for more meaty roles, like that of a ruthless gangster in Delhi Belly and the leading part in the film Raghu Romeo, where he played a confused lower middle class Indian. The film was a box office success.

His more recent movies include Gully Boy, and an antagonistic role of a eunuch in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

