Vijay Raaz Molestation Case: Eye Witness Narrates Incident, Sherni Makers Set up ICC Probe

Actor Vijay Raaz was arrested earlier this week for allegedly molesting a female crew member on the sets of the film Sherni. The incident took place on the sets of the Vidya Balan which was being shot in Madhya Pradesh. A case was registered with the Gondia police and Vijay Raaz was arrested on Tuesday. He was granted bail the same day.

A female crew member, on condition of anonymity, told Mid-day that the incident happened in full view of the 30-member team on the sets on Monday. "She was sitting when Vijay Raaz yanked her arm to call for her attention. She lost her temper as this is no way to behave with a female colleague at a workplace. That said, we can vouch that Vijay did not molest her," she said.

The crew member said that director (Amit Masurkar) and the producers immediately stepped in to understand the situation and encouraged her to file an official complaint with the studio, Abundantia Entertainment. "On his part, Vijay Raaz understood that his action was uncalled for and promptly apologised to her, but she was inconsolable," recounted the unit hand.

Producer Vikram Malhotra and director Amit Masurkar have set up an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to probe the matter. The actor returned to Mumbai after being granted bail. A source said that he didn't even return to the hotel where he had been put up.

"The production head informed the crew on Wednesday that Vijay won't be resuming work. Though he had two scenes remaining, Vikram sir and Amit were certain that he should not be allowed on the set, in keeping with Abundantia Entertainment's zero-tolerance policy for workplace harassment," a source said.