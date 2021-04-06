movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Movies»Vijay Rides Bicycle to Cast His Vote in Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, Watch Video
1-MIN READ

Vijay Rides Bicycle to Cast His Vote in Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, Watch Video

Actor Vijay seen cycling to the polling booth in Chennai

Actor Vijay seen cycling to the polling booth in Chennai

Vijay was surrounded by a huge crowd of fans as he made his way to a local polling booth to cast his vote.

Vijay rode a bicycle as he arrived at a local booth in Chennai to cast his vote for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election. He was dressed in a light blue shirt and jeans as he made his way through a sea of fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

Vijay wore a breathing mask due to coronavirus scare. The video of Vijay arriving at the polling booth on a cycle is going viral on social media. As per a report, police lathicharged people who went into a frenzy mode on spotting him.

On the work front, Vijay’s last release was Master, which co-starred Vijay Sethupathi. It is available for streaming on Zee5 and Amazon Prime Video.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:April 06, 2021, 11:11 IST