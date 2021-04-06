Vijay Rides Bicycle to Cast His Vote in Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, Watch Video

Vijay rode a bicycle as he arrived at a local booth in Chennai to cast his vote for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election. He was dressed in a light blue shirt and jeans as he made his way through a sea of fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

Vijay wore a breathing mask due to coronavirus scare. The video of Vijay arriving at the polling booth on a cycle is going viral on social media. As per a report, police lathicharged people who went into a frenzy mode on spotting him.

On the work front, Vijay’s last release was Master, which co-starred Vijay Sethupathi. It is available for streaming on Zee5 and Amazon Prime Video.