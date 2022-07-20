Vijay, Samantha Top Most Popular Film Stars Lists, Dhanush Attends The Gray Man Premiere in a Veshti

The ‘Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular male film stars in India (June 2022)’ list has actors Vijay, Prabhas, Yash, Allu Arjun and Jr NTR on top 5 spots. Akshay Kumar, in 6th position, is the only Bollywood actor in the top 10, as the rest of the slots are filled by Mahesh Babu, Ajith Kumar, Ram Charan and Suriya. The top female stars list also has a number of south actresses, although Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are making their presence felt.

Dhanush stepped out on the red carpet of The Gray Man premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday wearing the traditional South Indian outfit, the veshti, which stole the limelight. The actor humbly posed with the Russo Brothers and other guests at the event for the cameras. He plays a pivotal role in the Hollywood movie that stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas in the lead.

Pushpa 2 is one of the most anticipated sequels. While fans eagerly wait for the film, rumour did the round earlier in the day claiming that Manoj Bajpayee has been approached for the Allu Arjun starrer. It was claimed that he is being approached for the role of a police officer. However, when News18 Showsha reached out to him, Manoj denied the claims. “No truth! False news! That’s all I can say!” he said.

Singer Zubeen Garg, who has sung songs such as Ya Ali for Gangster and Maahi Ve for Kaante, has been hospitalised in Assam’s Dibrugarh. News agency ANI reported that the singer was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a minor head injury. Fortunately, he is stable and out of danger.

Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen is letting the world know that no one loves the former Miss Universe more than her. The actress on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared a selfie to remind her fans that she loves them. Renee took to the comments section and wrote, “I love you mostestestest❤️… end of discussion.”

