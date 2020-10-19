Vijay Sethupathi Agrees to Opt Out of 800 at the Behest of Muttiah Muralitharan

The upcoming biopic, 800, based on the life of the legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan

has been grabbing headlines since the news first came. The first look of Vijay Sethupathi as Muralitharan from the film stirred huge controversy. The day when 800 motion poster was launched, fans on Twitter started trending #ShameOnVijaySethupathi. The Sri Lankan outfits were opposing Sethupathi’s casting as the lead in the film.

Finally, the actor himself has shared the latest update on his Twitter handle. He attached a copy of the noted Sri Lankan spinner Muralitharan’s official statement. In the statement, Muralitharan has requested Sethupathi to back out from the film to which the actor has responded with folded hands.

Muralitharan, in the statement, has said that he is delivering a word on his biopic 800 since it has gotten involved in a lot of controversy in Tamil Nadu. He stated that he is aware of the flak Sethupathi has been getting for signing his biopic. According to Muralitharan, people who have incorrect understanding of his views are after Sethupathi.

Muralitharan confirmed that he does not wish that one of the best actors of the Tamil Nadu state undergoes something like this. He also revealed that he is fearful of any consequences, whatsoever Sethupati could encounter in future for signing his biopic. Muralitharan, therefore, requested the actor to opt out of the film.

Further, the former bowler said that he never gave up and faced every obstacle in his life. He only accepted his biopic because he felt that it could inspire many young aspiring cricketers as well as other youngsters. He also clarified that they will be able to overcome once again and take the film to the audience. “The makers of the film have told me they will come out with an announcement on the film soon, I would be helping them in all the ways I can,” added Muralitharan.

Lastly, before signing off, Muralitharan extended his gratitude towards the media channels, politicians, Kollywood actors, Vijay Sethupathi fans and other Tamil people for showing support to him.

The film, 800 is directed by MS Sripathy.