Vijay Sethupathi All Set to Play the Antagonist in Vijay’s Thalapathy 64: Report
He might not be playing the Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralidharan in a film but that hasn’t stopped Vijay Sethupathi from experimenting with his roles.
He might not be playing the Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralidharan in a film but that hasn’t stopped Vijay Sethupathi from experimenting with his roles. If reports are to be believed then Sethupathi is all set to play the villain in Tamil superstar Vijay’s next film titled Thalapathy 64.
As per the sources close to the project, Sethupathi has heard the script and liked it. He is working on his schedule to allot dates for the film.
However, he isn’t the only new entry to the project. Kiara Advani, who is fresh out of Kabir Singh’s success, is also making her Tamil debut with 'Thalapathy 64'.
Even before hitting the floors, Thalapathy 64 has started setting new records. Apparently, Sony Music has bought the audio rights of the film for a whopping Rs 4.5 crore, highest price till date in Tamil industry. Vijay’s previous film Bigil was sold for 3 crore. While AR Rahman was the composer of the film, Anirudh Ravichander is going to compose the music for Thalapathy 64.
Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on April 14, 2020.
Will it repeat the success of Bigil?
