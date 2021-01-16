Vijay Sethupathi Apologises for Cutting Birthday Cake with Sword, Athiya Shares Unseen Pic with KL Rahul

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has apologised for a viral picture that showed him cutting his birthday cake with a sword. The photo was circulated widely on social media earlier this week. Vijay had a small birthday celebration on the sets of his upcoming film with director Ponram.

The 'post a picture of' trend on Instagram has really caught on, with several celebrities trying it out to connect with their fans. Actress Athiya Shetty tried it out recently, sharing a bunch of photos from her childhood as well as with her friends. One follower asked her to post an unseen photo with KL Rahul, and the actress obliged.

United States President Donald Trump is moving out of the White House. One of the pictures shared online features a rare piece of pop culture collection. Along with Trump's luggage, a person was spotted carrying a large hammer, very similar to that of Marvel's superhero Thor with "TRUMP" written over it. While it is unclear if it's a rare collection item, Marvel fans aren't very pleased to see it with Trump.

Karan Johar hosted a party at his residence on (Friday) where Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were seen chilling with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. In the pictures, Sara, Manish, and Ananya were seen posing for selfies and having fun at the party.

Atalent manager of the reality show Bigg Boss has reportedly died in a road accident. Pista Dhakad is said to have passed away in Mumbai on Friday. Former contestants like Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana, Kamya Panjabi and Yuvika Chaudhary have mourned the death of the 23-year-old on social media.

