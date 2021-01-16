Vijay Sethupathi Apologises for Using Sword to Cut His Birthday Cake, Issues Statement

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has apologised for a viral picture that showed him cutting his birthday cake with a sword. The photo was circulated widely on social media earlier this week. Vijay had a small birthday celebration on the sets of his upcoming film with director Ponram.

“I thank all the film personalities and fans who wished me on my birthday. Three days ago, a photo taken during my birthday has emerged to be controversial. In the picture, I used a sword to cut my cake. It was only because I’m acting in director Ponram's film, in which the sword plays an important role. Since I celebrated my birthday with the team, I used the sword to cut my cake. Everyone has pointed out to me that this could set a bad example to others and I promise to be careful henceforth. If I hurt anyone with my actions, I apologise and regret it deeply,” read the actor’s statement obtained by The Hindu.

Meanwhile, Vijay's latest release 'Master' has been receiving immense praise from all quarters. 'Master' also stars Thalapathy Vijay. The crime thriller features Vijay as a professor named JD and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Apart from the original in Tamil, Master also releases in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. The Hindi version is titled Vijay, The Master. The much-awaited teaser of Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming movie Tughlaq Durbar was also released last Monday. Delhiprasad Deenadayalan is making his directorial debut with Tughlaq Durbar, which is touted to be an entertaining political drama.