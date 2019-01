Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy New Poster: A Special Treat for Vijay Sethupathi's Fans on His 41st Birthday

After impressing audiences with his intense performance as Jithu in Karthik Subbaraj's Petta, South superstar Vijay Sethupathi is once again all set to enthrall fans as his new look from his upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been unveiled.The release date of the poster marks the 41st birthday of the actor. Sethupathi plays warrior Raaja Paandi in the film. As per a report in Indian Express, his character is a trusted confidante of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, played by Chiranjeevi."Wishing Makkal Selvan @VijaySethuOffl a very Happy Birthday. Here's the dynamic look of #RaajaPaandi from #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy. #HBDVijaySethupathi #SyeRaa," read the post shared by the makers on Twitter.Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will also mark Vijay Sethupathi’s debut in Tollywood. Apart from him and Chiranjeevi, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Sudeep and Tamannaah Bhatia among others.The film, directed by Surender Reddy, revolves around Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a Rayalaseema freedom fighter, who led a rebellion against British rule in India.The next schedule of the movie will begin in the first week of February and will run till the end of the month. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is expected to release during the Independence Day weekend.Follow @news18movies for more