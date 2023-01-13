Vijay Sethupathi Ditches Fancy Shoes For Simple Chappals At Farzi Trailer Launch, See Pics

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated web series Farzi. While the actor made a grand entry for the trailer launch in Mumbai, it was his footwear that got our attention. The actor paired his attire with a pair of basic chappals. The look reminded us of Vijay Deverakonda, who wore chappals with most of his outfits during Liger promotions.

Vijay wore a grey shirt and teamed it with a pair of white trousers and black chappals. The actor made his way to the stage by shattering a glass shield. He greeted the paparazzi and the media and humbly posed for the pictures. The actor then walked up on stage to hug his co-star Shahid Kapoor. At the event, Vijay also opened up about working with Raj and DK for the first time.

He shared that the whole experience of working, learning Hindi, and shooting with the entire cast was ‘thrilling’. He said he is ‘grateful’ to work in a one-of-a-kind thriller and is hoping that the audience perceives the show with a good response. Farzi also marks Vijay and Shahid’s collaboration for the first time. Ever since the show’s announcement, the makers have been sharing several BTS pictures from the sets and have kept fans on their toes.

Speaking of Farzi, the crime drama features Shahid Kapoor in the role of a con artist minting fake currency. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a no-nonsense cop who is all set to unveil the scam and reveal his true identity. The show also stars KK Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. Farzi is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 10th.

