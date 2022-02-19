Vijay Sethupathi May Play The Role Of An Antagonist In Raju Murugan's Next Film

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has reportedly been approached by director Raju Murugan to play the role of an antagonist in his upcoming movie. There are also speculations that Karthi could be in the lead role in the film.

An official announcement and more details of the movie are expected to come up soon. Raju Murugan is a writer-turned-director who made his debut with the film Cuckoo and rose to prominence after the release of his second film Joker.

Vijay Sethupathi, who is currently shooting for the film Vikram, is one of the most sought-after actors in Kollywood. Ever since his debut, he has never failed to impress the audience with his exceptional acting skills. He also boasts a considerable number of box office hits.

Vijay Sethupathi has played a number of negative roles in the last few years, all of which have been well received by the audience.

He first appeared in a negative role as an antagonist in the movie Vikram Vedha opposite R Madhavan. He then played a similar role against Rajinikanth in the film Petta.

Vijay Sethupathi s most recent negative role was in the 2021 film Master in which he was featured against ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay.

Raju Murugan was a journalist and writer prior to his debut in the Tamil film industry. He is known for the direction of movies such as Joker and Cuckoo. Joker was released in 2016 under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures and bagged the award for Best Feature Film in Tamil at the 64th National Film Awards.

The story of the movie revolved around a villager who declares himself as the President of India and stages protests against injustices occurring in his village. He is also dubbed as a joker by people.

