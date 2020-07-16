Vijay Sethupathi on His Master Character: He Doesn’t Have Even an Iota of Goodness

Vijay Sethupathi will soon be sharing screen space with Vijay in the much-awaited Tamil film, Master. The film marks the maiden collaboration of the duo. Master is written and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is bankrolled by Xavier Britto.

During a recent interaction with Cinema Viketan, the Super Deluxe actor gave an insight of his character’s profile, who goes by the name Bhavani in the film. Bhavani will be at loggerheads with Vijay’s character in friends-turned-foe story line.

Sethupathi confirmed that he will play the antagonist in the film and not just someone grey. He added that the audiences will perceive Bhavani, a very cruel and sadistic villain, as pure evil. He revealed that people will get to see him in some high-voltage face-off scenes with the protagonist, Vijay.

He also gave details about how the interaction with the director about the film and how he got the part.

“Lokesh told me that my character doesn’t have even an iota of goodness. I liked it and I also had faith in him,” he said.

In the action-thriller, Vijay will be playing a university teacher. Master also features Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and Gouri Kishan in prominent roles. The film’s music score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. It was speculated that the film earlier scheduled for release on April 9 would get an OTT release. However, makers are looking at a theatrical release pushing the date somewhere around Diwali, 2020.