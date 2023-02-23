Actor Vijay Sethupathi has been receiving rave reviews for his recently released Amazon Prime web series Farzi. The series has been critically acclaimed. Helmed by Raj and DK, the series features Vijay Sethupathi, Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Rashi Khanna, and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles. While on a promotional spree for Farzi, Vijay revealed that he does not like dieting and is a big foodie. Speaking at a recent media interaction, the south superstar shared that he does not believe in the concept of diet.

In a viral video shared by a Twitter user of Vijay, the actor stated that he believes that without a delicious meal, his life would be tasteless as well. “I don’t believe in diet concepts, so I need to eat tasty food, so I love it. I believe if I don’t eat tasty food my life won’t be taste (sic)," he said

Watch the video here:

You are my kinda guy @VijaySethuOffl ❤️ bro pic.twitter.com/CYW4OIi75S— Puneet Sharma (@PuneetVuneet) February 20, 2023

The statement by Vijay has been winning the hearts of Twitterati. One of the users wrote, “Yay! Foodies zindabad.”

Yay! Foodies zindabad ✌— nirupama kotru (@nirupamakotru) February 21, 2023

Another person commented, “Like me and my best friend always say… Khana to control kar lenge lekin taste… Kambakhat taste ka kya karein… Love you, Vijay Sethupathi.”

Like me & my best friend always say… Khana to control kar lenge lekin taste… Kambakhat taste ka kya karein… Love you @VijaySethuOffl https://t.co/yTFpROh8gJ— Dhaai kilo ki baat! (@av1na5h_) February 20, 2023

Farzi marks the digital debut of both Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. The story of the eight-episode series revolves around the viewpoint of a talented underdog artist attempting to challenge a system that rewards the affluent.

On the professional front, Vijay Sethupathi has interesting projects lined up. He is currently busy shooting for Atlee‘s Jawan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. He is also awaiting the release of his upcoming film Viduthalai directed by Vetrimaaran which is set for its theatrical release on March 30.

The actor also has a few projects in the pipeline that include Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif, Mumbaikaar and Gandhi Talks. Meanwhile, there is also a new buzz that the actor might be joining hands with Vignesh Shivan for the tentatively titled Wikki 6.

