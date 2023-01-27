Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi needs no introduction. He has left an indelible impression on the masses with a slew of groundbreaking films, including, Vikram Vedha, Master, Vikram, and Maamanithan among others. The 45-year-old will next be seen in director Vetrimaaran’s upcoming Tamil-language crime thriller Viduthalai. The shooting of Viduthalai parts one and two has already been wrapped. Now, with the film’s post-production work in motion, Vijay Sethupathi has started the dubbing for Viduthalai part one.

“Dubbing starts today for Viduthalai Part-1. A Vetrimaaran Directorial. An Ilaiyaraaja Musical. A Red Giant Movies theatrical release,” read the caption to the pictures of muhurat puja posted on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn4I9gcpraC/

The pictures capture the Karuppan actor, accompanied by the entire film unit, participating in the muhurat puja. Vijay can be seen dressed in an olive green shirt with a pair of black trousers, worshipping the Lord, and lighting a holy lamp with diyas.

In the following snaps, Vijay is captured discussing with others. He poses with the film team, sporting a big smile. The post also shares a sneak peek into the recording room where the Tamil star is clicked standing near a microphone, talking with someone else.

As soon as the post surfaced on the Internet, fans were quick to drop their anticipatory reactions in the comments. “Waiting For Movie Anna,” exclaimed one user. “Back to feel-good movies” quipped another. Many others dropped numerous red heart emojis.

Besides Vijay Sethupathi, Viduthalai also stars Tamil actor and comedian Soori in the lead role. Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Chethan, Prakash Raj, and Rajiv Menon have also been roped in to play crucial roles. As per a report by ETimes, while Vijay Sethupathi essays the role of a Vaathiyar, Soori will be seen in the character of a police officer. Viduthalai is touted to be based on a short story, written by Jeya Mohan

The actor’s next cinematic venture will be director Atlee’s Jawan, headed by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Vijay will be playing the character of an antagonist in the action thriller. Jawan is slated to hit the theatres on June 2.

