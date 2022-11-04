Vijay Sethupathi Teams Up With This Actor For M. Manikandan's Upcoming Film

Vijay Sethupathi is currently at the pinnacle of his acting career. He has left the audience floored with his stupendous performances in films like Vikram Vedha, Maamanithan and many other projects. Banking on his popularity, there are reports that he has teamed up with another stalwart from the Malayalam film industry Mammootty. According to reports, they will work in a movie directed by national award-winning film director M. Manikandan. Manikandan is popular for not compromising the quality of his films and that’s why he takes enough time to work on each of them. Manikandan has directed only four films so far.

According to reports, initial talks are on with both Vijay Sethupathi and Mammootty. An official announcement will be made once all the work regarding this film is completed. There are reports that Manikandan has completed all the pre-production work regarding this untitled movie and a few other renowned actors are also expected to join the sets soon.

Top showsha video

This is not the only time that Vijay Sethupathi and Manikandan have collaborated on a project. They have worked together on the films Kadaisi Vivasayi and Aandavan Kattalai. The Orange Mittai actor played a cameo, but significant role of Ramaiah in Kadaisi Vivasayi.

This film narrated the story of Maayandi, an elderly farmer, who tries his best to fight against a property developer. In a sad turn of twists, Maayandi is wrongly accused of killing three peacocks. How he manages to free himself and continue his fight against the property developer forms the crux of Kadaisi Vivasayi.

According to critics, Manikandan’s writing is one of the plus points of this project.

Aandavan Kattalai was a rom-com, which narrated the fun-filled storyline of Gandhi Arumugam and Kaarmegha Kuzhali. They decide to procure a passport and travel to London to clear their debts in the village.

However, things don’t turn out as they have planned. The audience showered heaps of praises on Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu’s acting in this movie.

Read all the Latest Movies News here