1-min read

Vijay Sethupathi to Act in Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic?

Murali, on his part has an Indian connection with his wife being from Chennai. He was also a key player in IPL during the early seasons of the league.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 23, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
Vijay Sethupathi to Act in Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic?
Actor Vijay Sethupathi.
It seems the film industry is on a spree making biopics on cricketing legends. Following movies on MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, and now the Ranveer Singh-starrer Kapil Dev biopic 83, a new biographical sports drama on the life of Sri Lankan legend and right-arm spinner Muttiah Muralitharan seems to be in the pipeline.

According to a story published in Bollywood Life, the actor who is stepping into the shoes of this popular former cricketer is talented Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi.

Notably, Sethupathi is known for movies like Vikram Vedha, Dharam Durai, Soodhu Kavvum among others. Bollywood Life cited a source who told Gulf News that they will begin filming in December 2019, adding that it is a big-budget film that will be shot in India, Sri Lanka, England and other parts of the world. However, no official statement has been made about the film.

Murali, on his part has an Indian connection with his wife being from Chennai. He was also a key player in IPL during the early seasons of the league.

According to Bollywood Life, the film is titled 800 as he is the only cricketer to take 800 wickets in the test cricket.

On the work front, Vijay is gearing up for the release of his debut Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The story is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema. It is reported to be a trilingual film which will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages.

