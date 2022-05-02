Vijay Sethupathi to Join Manoj Bajpayee in Family Man 3? Raj and DK Tease Again with A Picture

Back when The Family Man 2 had released, it has promised that a third season will be out soon. And with that came reports that Vijay Sethupathi might be a part of the third season along with Manoj Bajpayee. The buzz grew stronger, since Stehupathi was already working with Raj and DK for Farzi that also starred Shahid Kapoor. Sethupathi had refuted the rumours back then. However, Raj and DK is once again teasing fans about Sethupathi’s presence in the third season of The Family Man with their latest picture.

Taking to social media, the director duo posted a picture with Manoj Bajpayee and Vijay Sethupathi. They captioned the post as ‘When MB and VS meet… there’s more to it than that meets the eye 😉’ See the post here:

This cryptic post was enough to make fans speculate about Vijay Sethupathi’s presence in The Family Man once again. One fan commented, “That “more" feels LETHAL!!!! Talent over-over-over leaded.” Another wrote, “DAMNNN, is it a crossover??!!” Another comment read, “Season 3 is gonna be Blasting.”

Previously, after the release of The Family Man 2, several reports stated that Sethupathi will collaborate once again with Raj and DK for The Family Man 3. However, the actor put all rumours to rest and told Spotboye, “I am only doing Raj and DK’s web series with Shahid Kapoor. I haven’t been offered any series or film with Manoj Bajpayee though I’d love to work with him.”

All we can do is keep our fingers crossed that Vijay Sethupathi actually joins the cast of The Family Man 3. The third season was announced recently during the fifth anniversary celebration of Amazon Prime. Apart from that, The actor will also be seen in Raj and DK’s Farzi, which will also star Shahid Kapoor and Rashii Khanna.

