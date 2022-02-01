Vijay Sethupathi To Play Protagonist, Not Cameo, in Pisasu 2

Pisasu, written and directed by Mysskin, was a phenomenal hit with an out of the box storyline. Viewers appreciated the plot of the movie and the method Mysskin deployed while filming it.

The appreciation that the first instalment garnered prompted the makers to work on the second part. There is another good news for Mysskin fans. Rumour has it that Vijay Sethupathi will appear as the protagonist in this film.

Mysskin had earlier said that Vijay will appear for a 16-minute role in his film. The director had said that Vijay expressed his desire to be a part of this venture. However, Mysskin thought that Vijay would waste his time doing a cameo role in his film. Realising that, the writer-director made Vijay do the role of protagonist. However, an official announcement regarding the entire matter is still awaited.

Veteran music composer Ilayiraja’s son Karthik Raja is working on the music of Pisasu 2. The first song, Uchanthala Regaiyile, of this film, was released last year on October 2. Sid Sriram has given vocals to the lyrics penned by Kabilan.

Pisasu was a story of a violinist after he tried to save a girl, who died in an accident. Later, the violinist realises that the girl’s spirit is not trying to haunt him but helping him find the real culprits. The film, starring Naga, Prayaga Martin and Radha Ravi, was a huge hit.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4290746/?ref_=nm_flmg_wr_9

Mysskin has been working with a lot of passion on every aspect of Pisasu 2. Have a look at this photo. He is sitting with Kabilan in these photos. A huge pile of books can be seen in the background. Mysskin wrote in the caption that Kabilan has penned 2 songs for Pisasu 2.

Pisasu 2 has been written and directed by Mysskin. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Rajkumar Pitchumani and Andrea Jeremiah.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13130538/?ref_=nm_flmg_wr_1

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.