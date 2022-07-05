Vijay Sethupathi To Play The Antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Instead of Rana Daggubati?

Shah Rukh Khan has an interesting lineup of films for 2023. The superstar’s fans, who last saw him in the 2018 film Zero will see him next in Pathaan, followed by Jawan and Dunki. For Jawan, SRK has collaborated with director Atlee and superstar Nayanthara for the first time. While most of the details are under wraps, reports are doing the rounds that the role of the antagonist in the film has been bagged by none other than Vijay Sethupathi. According to reports in several publications, the makers of the film had initially approached Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati but he couldn’t be a part of the film due to his busy schedule.

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram. It is also being reported that the actor has been roped in to play the villain in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule.

Meanwhile, the teaser of Jawan was released last month and SRK’s avatar in it has already piqued the interest of the fans. The announcement of SRK and Atlee’s much-anticipated film was made on June 3 and the first look sees the actor in a bloody and scary avatar, all geared up for some action. Red Chillies Entertainment took to its official handle to announce the film and its release date- June 2, 2023. It will release across five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film promises to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema. The film was announced with a teaser video unit that features Shah Rukh amidst a rugged backdrop, wounded and wrapped in bandages. The first look of the film sets the tone for what’s to come, a larger-than-life action entertainer.

Apart from Jawan, he will be making his comeback with the film Pathaan, which will see him reunite with Deepika Padukone. The film also has John Abraham in it. Next, he will be seen collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time for his immigration drama Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu.

