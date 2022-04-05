Vijay Sethupathi to R. Madhavan, Kollywood Stars Who First Appeared on Small Screen

A lot of popular faces in the Tamil film industry started their careers in Television. Santhanam, Sivakarthikeyan, and Nayanthara are some of the names who, before making it big in Kollywood, made their presence on the small screen. In this article, we have listed the names of some of the prominent faces in Tamil cinema who were also a part of the small screen first.

Vijay Sethupathi: The super deluxe actor was a part of Sun TV’s show Penn. The show aired from February to November 2006.

Prakash Raj: Before entering the Tamil film industry, Prakash Raj was a part of Sun TV’s show Kaialavu Manasu. Kaialavu Manasu was quite popular among the audience. It was written and directed by K. Balachander.

Samuthirakani: Samuthirakani displayed his acting prowess in several Tamil serials before he established himself in Kollywood. Samuthirakani made appearances on K. Balachander’s classic TV show Ramani Vs. Ramani. He was also a part of shows like Guhan, and Aarsi.

Advertisement

R. Madhavan: Actor R Madhavan also starred in TV serials before moving to films. Madhavan appeared on the Hindi show Yule Love Story, which aired on Zee TV. He is also known for his roles in shows like Ghar Jamai and Sea Hawk.

Soori: Actor Soori was also known for his role in the Tamil Television serial Thirumathi Selvam.

Attakathi Dinesh: Attakathi Dinesh, who has appeared as a lead actor in many Tamil films, was also a part of TV shows like Penn and Kadhalikka Neramillai. Penn featured Attakathi in the role of Karthik. In Kadhalikka Neramillai Dinesh was cast as Santhanam.

Vivek: Legendary Tamil Actor Vivek appeared on the hit Tamil comedy show Top Tucker after starring in a few films.

Hansika Motwani: Hansika Motwani has worked as a child artist in the hit show Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She also went on to appear in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Son Pari.

Sai Pallavi: Sai Pallavi appeared in shows like Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva? and Dhee as a contestant.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.