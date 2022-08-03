CHANGE LANGUAGE
Vijay Sethupathi To Replace Rana Daggubati In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan? Deets Inside
Vijay Sethupathi To Replace Rana Daggubati In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan? Deets Inside

August 03, 2022

Vijay Sethupathi is likely to share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan (Photo: Twitter)

If recent reports are to be belived, south star Vijay Sethupathi has also joined Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen after a gap of almost four years. He has three big movies in his pipeline – Pathaan, Jawaan and Dunki. While the superstar will share the screen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Pathaan, he will come together with Taapsee Pannu for Dunki. However, in Jawan, the actor will be seen opposite Nayanthara and if recent reports are to be believed, south star Vijay Sethupathi has also joined the film.

As reported by Peeping Moon, Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the role of the antagonist in Jawan after Rana Daggubati backed out of the movie. The source cited by the entertainment portal also claimed that Sethupathi will begin shooting for the movie by the end of his month.

