Vijay Sethupathi To Replace Rana Daggubati In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan? Deets Inside

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen after a gap of almost four years. He has three big movies in his pipeline – Pathaan, Jawaan and Dunki. While the superstar will share the screen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Pathaan, he will come together with Taapsee Pannu for Dunki. However, in Jawan, the actor will be seen opposite Nayanthara and if recent reports are to be believed, south star Vijay Sethupathi has also joined the film.

As reported by Peeping Moon, Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the role of the antagonist in Jawan after Rana Daggubati backed out of the movie. The source cited by the entertainment portal also claimed that Sethupathi will begin shooting for the movie by the end of his month.

<p lang="fr" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShahRukhKhan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#ShahRukhKhan</a> vs <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VijaySethupathi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#VijaySethupathi</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Atlee?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#Atlee</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jawan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#Jawan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/iamsrk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">@iamsrk</a><a href="https://twitter.com/VijaySethuOffl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">@VijaySethuOffl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Atlee_dir?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">@Atlee_dir</a> <a href="https://t.co/RzaeNek7pV" rel="nofollow">pic.twitter.com/RzaeNek7pV</a></p> <p>— Jawan (@SRKxJawan) <a href="https://twitter.com/SRKxJawan/status/1554708791899201536?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">August 3, 2022</a></p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">CONFIRMED & LOCKED ⌛</p> <p> It's Megastar <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShahRukhKhan%F0%93%80%A0?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#ShahRukhKhan</a> Vs <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VijaySethupathi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#VijaySethupathi</a> in Atlee's upcoming PAN <a href="https://www.news18.com/india/">India</a> movie <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jawan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#Jawan</a> <a href="https://t.co/jHeW5n62zZ" rel="nofollow">pic.twitter.com/jHeW5n62zZ</a></p> <p>— Arjun⚡ (@Arjunhere__) <a href="https://twitter.com/Arjunhere__/status/1554747842937229312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">August 3, 2022</a></p></blockquote> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShahRukhKhan%F0%93%80%A0?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#ShahRukhKhan</a> Vs <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VijaySethupathi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#VijaySethupathi</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jawan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#Jawan</a> </p> <p>Just can't wait, so made a fanmade poster <a href="https://t.co/0Ezaf9QxNw" rel="nofollow">pic.twitter.com/0Ezaf9QxNw</a></p> <p>— R 0 NIT彡 (@imvengeance24) <a href="https://twitter.com/imvengeance24/status/1554721761958080512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">August 3, 2022</a></p></blockquote> <p>Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram in which he shared the screen with Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil. Vijay will be next teaming up with director Sriram Raghavan for his upcoming film, Merry Christmas in which he will feature opposite Katrina Kaif. </p>