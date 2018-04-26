English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vijay Sethupathi to Star in Karthik Subbaraj Next Film with Rajinikanth
Image: Twitter/Sun Pictures
Vijay Sethupathi has been finalised to play the antagonist in Rajinikanth's next film. The yet to titled film is being directed by Karthik Subbaraj, who has previously worked with Sethupathi in various films including Pizza, Jigarthanda and Iraivi.
The makers took to Twitter to announce the news. Sun Pictures tweeted, “We are happy to announce that for the first time, Vijay Sethupathi will be acting with Superstar Rajini in #SuperstarWithSunPictures. #VijaySethupathiWithSuperstar."
Sethupathi is currently shooting for another biggie, Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vanam and also doing another film with Pannayarum Padminiyum's director Arunkumar.
We are happy to announce that for the first time, Vijay Sethupathi will be acting with Superstar Rajini in #SuperstarWithSunPictures. #VijaySethupathiWithSuperstar pic.twitter.com/RZnt6ClGjm— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) April 26, 2018
