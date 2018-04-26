GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Vijay Sethupathi to Star in Karthik Subbaraj Next Film with Rajinikanth

Not much has been revealed from the film except the lead actor and now Sethupathi's addition has peaked the curiosity of the fans all over. In previous interviews, Karthik has hinted towards the film being a realistic action-drama of Rajini's stature.

Updated:April 26, 2018, 12:29 PM IST
Vijay Sethupathi to Star in Karthik Subbaraj Next Film with Rajinikanth
Vijay Sethupathi has been finalised to play the antagonist in Rajinikanth's next film. The yet to titled film is being directed by Karthik Subbaraj, who has previously worked with Sethupathi in various films including Pizza, Jigarthanda and Iraivi.

The makers took to Twitter to announce the news. Sun Pictures tweeted, “We are happy to announce that for the first time, Vijay Sethupathi will be acting with Superstar Rajini in #SuperstarWithSunPictures. #VijaySethupathiWithSuperstar."




Not much has been revealed from the film except the lead actor and now Sethupathi's addition has peaked the curiosity of the fans all over. In previous interviews, Karthik has hinted towards the film being a realistic action-drama of Rajini's stature.

Sethupathi is currently shooting for another biggie, Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vanam and also doing another film with Pannayarum Padminiyum's director Arunkumar.



