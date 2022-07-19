Vijay Sethupathi's 19(1)(a) to Directly Release on This OTT Platform

Vijay Sethupathi, a fan-favourite Tamil actor, has a huge fan base in the industry. He will be seen in 19(1)(a), his second Malayalam film, which also stars Nithya Menen in the lead, soon. Sthupathi has now revealed that the film will have a direct release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Vijay shared the news about his upcoming film on Twitter. The Vikram actor wrote, “19(1)(a) Coming Soon on Disney Plus Hotstar Multiplex” and accompanied it with the movie’s poster. The poster depicts Vijay Sethupathi with a grey beard and Nithya Menen with a bag.

The film’s producers, Anto Joseph Film Company, have yet to set a release date.

During an interview with Kochi Times, director Indhu VS opened up about the film saying, “Sethupathi plays a writer who is born in Tamil Nadu and lives in Kerala. So, such a character has a unique sensibility in how he sees and deals with things. While working with him, I found that’s an inherent trait of Sethupathi. So, for him, it wasn’t that difficult a task to essay the role.”

To the delight of fans, the film’s creators published its first look poster last month. Vijay Sethupathi will star in his second Malayalam film, following his participation in Jayaram’s Marconi Mathai in 2019. Fans quickly took to the comment section to praise the film.

The title of the much-awaited movie refers to Article 19 (1) of the Indian Constitution, which establishes essential rights in the form of freedom, including freedom of speech and expression.

Indhu VS wrote and directed the next film. Aside from Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya, the film also stars Indrajith Sukumaran and Indrans. The film’s soundtrack has been created by Govind Vasantha and filmed by cinematographer Manesh Madhavan, and it is supported by Anto Joseph and Neeta Pinto.

