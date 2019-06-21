Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Vijay Sethupathi’s Sindhubaadh’s Release Postponed after Baahubali Producers File Complaint Over Unpaid Dues

Sindhubaadh’s producer Rajarajan landed in a financial tussle with 'Baahubali' producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni, forcing the Hyderabad High Court to order a stay on the release of the film.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 21, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vijay Sethupathi’s Sindhubaadh’s Release Postponed after Baahubali Producers File Complaint Over Unpaid Dues
A still from trailer of Sindhubaandh
Loading...

In an unexpected move, Vijay Sethupathi and Anjali-starrer Sindhubaadh, which is directed by SU Arun Kumar, failed to hit the screens on its scheduled release date of June 21 (today). The film did not release after Sindhubaadh’s producer Rajarajan landed in a financial tussle with Baahubali producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni. After the producers of Bahubali filed a case against the producers of Sindhubaadh over unpaid dues, the Hyderabad High Court had ordered a stay on the release of the film.

The complaint was filed by Shobu and Prasad of Arka Media Works. Arka Media Works, makers of the magnum opus Baahubali series, had given the distribution rights for the Tamil version of the SS Rajamouli-directed movie in Tamil Nadu to Rajarajan of K Productions. While the movie earned great profits, Arka Media has accused that Rajarajan has not paid dues he owes to the production house.

Rajarajan and K Productions bought the theatrical rights for Baahubali for Rs 28 crore and have paid Rs 12.5 crore. For the remaining amount, Rajarajan went ahead with a loan agreement with Shobu Yarlagadda, which he has failed to repay.

To recover the pending dues, the producers of Baahubali filed a case against Rajarajan’s two films - Dhanush’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota and Vijay Sethpathi’s Sindhubaadh. Sindhubaadh is directed by Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi director Arun Kumar. The film has Anjali playing the female lead role. Actors Vivek Prasanna and Linga are also reported to be playing important roles in the movies.

Watch Sindhubaadh trailer here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram