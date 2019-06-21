Vijay Sethupathi’s Sindhubaadh’s Release Postponed after Baahubali Producers File Complaint Over Unpaid Dues
Sindhubaadh’s producer Rajarajan landed in a financial tussle with 'Baahubali' producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni, forcing the Hyderabad High Court to order a stay on the release of the film.
A still from trailer of Sindhubaandh
In an unexpected move, Vijay Sethupathi and Anjali-starrer Sindhubaadh, which is directed by SU Arun Kumar, failed to hit the screens on its scheduled release date of June 21 (today). The film did not release after Sindhubaadh’s producer Rajarajan landed in a financial tussle with Baahubali producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni. After the producers of Bahubali filed a case against the producers of Sindhubaadh over unpaid dues, the Hyderabad High Court had ordered a stay on the release of the film.
The complaint was filed by Shobu and Prasad of Arka Media Works. Arka Media Works, makers of the magnum opus Baahubali series, had given the distribution rights for the Tamil version of the SS Rajamouli-directed movie in Tamil Nadu to Rajarajan of K Productions. While the movie earned great profits, Arka Media has accused that Rajarajan has not paid dues he owes to the production house.
Rajarajan and K Productions bought the theatrical rights for Baahubali for Rs 28 crore and have paid Rs 12.5 crore. For the remaining amount, Rajarajan went ahead with a loan agreement with Shobu Yarlagadda, which he has failed to repay.
To recover the pending dues, the producers of Baahubali filed a case against Rajarajan’s two films - Dhanush’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota and Vijay Sethpathi’s Sindhubaadh. Sindhubaadh is directed by Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi director Arun Kumar. The film has Anjali playing the female lead role. Actors Vivek Prasanna and Linga are also reported to be playing important roles in the movies.
Watch Sindhubaadh trailer here:
