Vijay Sethupathy Helps 1 Lakh Youngsters Secure Jobs. Here's How He Did It

A Puducherry-based social activist has revealed that Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathy has helped at least 1 lakh youngsters secure jobs. The actor is hailed as Makkal Selvan, which means people’s treasure, by his fans and is known for his humility.

Activist Veerarahavan operates an NGO called Vallallar Velai Vaaipu Sevai Iyakkam and has been actively involved in assisting and providing employment opportunities to the youth without any charges.

The social activist previously worked as a teacher in a government school and started assisting people on a part-time basis in 2016.

Initially, he started with three WhatsApp groups and managed to help 33 youngsters secure jobs in 2019.

Following this, he was invited to the show, Namma Ooru Hero, which was hosted by Vijay Sethupathi.

Veerarahavan said that Vijay Sethupathi assured him of every possible help after the show and then he could offer his services on a full-time basis. The activist said that after his appearance on the show, he started receiving numerous calls from companies looking to hire employees as well as from youngsters looking for jobs.

Vijay Sethupathi helped him establish a proper office in Puducherry and recruit a team for its operations. This led to the establishment of Vallallar Velai Vaaipu Sevai Iyakkam.

The actor also ensured that the salaries of Veerarahavan and his team were paid on time and as of March 20, more than 1 lakh youngsters have benefited from the services of the NGO.

Vijay Sethupathi rose to fame with the 2011 drama film Thenmerku Paruvakaatru. The film was directed by Seenu Ramasamy and was honoured with three National Film Awards.

