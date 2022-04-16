Vijay Starrer Beast To Release On Netflix And Sun Nxt, Know Details

Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film Beast has got mixed reviews after its release in theatres on April 13. The dubbed version of the action drama was also released in Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi languages. However, despite the moderate reviews the film is doing well at the box office. The film has already grossed Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide.

Now a few reports claim that Beast will be released on OTT platforms Sun NXT and Netflix four weeks after it concludes its theatrical run. The movie will reportedly stream on these OTT platforms on May 13. Though an official confirmation is awaited, many reports claim that the movie’s OTT release date has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Sun TV Network, a division of Beast producer Sun Pictures, is said to have acquired the film’s satellite rights.

Vijay’s 65th movie, Beast, has already generated a lot of excitement among moviegoers, as evidenced by the fact that the picture is still ranked 5th on IMDb’s most awaited Indian movies of the year 2022 list with 8.5 rating.

According to several trade analysts, the first day box office collection has outperformed his prior blockbuster Master, which drew a lot of attention, particularly in its key markets of Tamil Nadu and Hindi territories. Beast, the Nelson Dilipkumar directed film has grossed more than Rs 127 crore globally.

Vijay plays Veera Raghavan, a RAW agent, in the film. Apart from Vijay, the film also has Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Selvaraghavan, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley are playing important roles in the movie.

Vijay will next be seen in Vamshi Paidipally’s Thalapathy 66, which is produced by Dil Raju and stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

