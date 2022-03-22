Vijay-starrer Beast's Overseas Rights Sold For a Whopping Sum. Check Here

Thalapathy Vijay-fronted Beast is in huge demand for its theatrical rights. According to trade sources, the overseas rights of Vijay’s first-ever pan-Indian film have been sold at a whopping price of Rs 32 crores, the biggest amount ever paid for any of the actor’s films. In addition, it is believed that Beast’s Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka rights could also be sold for a record price.

Meanwhile, the CBFC (Censor Board Of Film Certification) gave a U/A certificate to Beast on Monday. Soon after the news went viral on social media, Vijay’s fans visited the CBFC site. Due to the high load, the site crashed and was restored after some time.

As the release date is inching closer, the makers have unveiled two songs from the upcoming action-thriller. The second single, titled Jolly O Gymkhana, has been penned by Ku Karthik, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and sung by Vijay.

Meanwhile, the Arabic Kuthu lyrical video song Halamithi Habibo is all over the internet. The song smashed records after being viewed over 200 Million times on YouTube.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Sun Pictures, the film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa. Along with Vijay, the film features Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Meanwhile, it also has Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, and Aparna Das among others.

Slated to hit theatres on April 13, Beast will be clashing with the most anticipated movie of the year, KGF Chapter 2. Headlined by Kollywood superstar Yash, the period action film is all set to release in theatres on April 14.

