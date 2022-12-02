Vijay Starrer Thalapathy 67 Team To Shoot First Promo On December 7: Reports

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj and superstar Thalapathy Vijay will go on floors this month. Even before its inception, Thalapathy 67’s team has signed a digital streaming deal with Netflix. Rpoers claimed that the deal is locked at Rs 160 crore. In addition to this, Sun TV has bagged the satellite rights of the gangster project. Here we are back with yet another update from the sets of Thalapathy 67. According to sources, a puja ceremony will be held in Chennai on December 5. Team Thalapathy 67 will be visiting the place together. It is not sure whether Vijay will join the puja ceremony. Another update is on a promo clip that will be shot on December 7. The shoot is planned to go on for three days. Then after 15 days, the crew will start the shooting for the project.

Vishal and Nivin Pauly are also expected to join team Thalapathy 67. It is speculated that both of them are approached for antagonist roles in this film. Earlier, it was said that Prithviiraj Sukumar was selected to play one of the villains in the movie. But a source said that due to a date clash, Prithviiraj could not be a part of Thalapathy 67.

A video went viral whereLokesh Kanagaraj was seen reaching the sets of Mark Anthony, to meet Vishal. Paps speculated a possible deal between the two.

renowned actors like Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Sanjay Dutt and Mathew Thomas, might play supporting roles in this film. Thalapathy 67 is produced by Seven Screen Studio.

