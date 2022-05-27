Vijay-Starrer Thalapathy 66's Second Schedule Concludes in Hyderabad

Thalapathy 66, Vijay’s next, is one of the most anticipated films in South India. The Thalapathy 66 team is doing an excellent job of keeping fans up to date on all the developments. The makers have now announced that the film’s second schedule has been concluded.

Recently, there were reports that Vijay has finally completed the second schedule, which took place in Hyderabad after he was snapped at Chennai airport. Now, the makers of the film have confirmed the same on Twitter. They wrote, “And it’s a schedule wrap for Thalapathy66 The team had an awesome time shooting for important sequences in this schedule. Excited to kick off our next schedule super soon.”

Along with the news, we can also see a new BTS poster of the film, in which Vijay can be seen having a conversation with the film’s director Vamshi Paidipally.

Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under their banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, the makers have finished a 25-day long schedule with most of the cast taking part. According to reports, the team has canned some of the most crucial sequences in the schedule.

The film, touted to be a family entertainer, boasts a stellar star cast featuring Kannada diva Rashmika Mandanna playing the love interest of Vijay. Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam along with Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha, who play important roles in the film, also took part in this schedule. The newest addition to the cast is Mehreen Pirzada.

Speaking of the technical crew, the film’s narrative has been written by director Vamshi himself in collaboration with writers Hari and Ashishor Solomon. Thalapathy 66 is being developed on a great scale with grand production quality, and renowned craftsmen are handling various crafts to make them visually magnificent.

Apart from that, famed music composer S Thaman is crafting music and background score for the film. While Karthick Palani is in charge of the cinematography, KL Praveen is taking care of the editing. The film, set for a Pongal 2023 release, is being co-producers by Sri Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha.

