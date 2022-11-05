Vijay Starrer Varisu Audio Launch Event To Be Held In Dubai

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, are gearing up for the grand release. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres next year on Pongal. The team is also planning to come up with an audio launch event in Dubai on December 24.

Producer Dil Raju is planning to host the event. Initially, the makers were planning to hold it in Tirupati. Meanwhile, team Varisu is shooting for its final leg in Chennai.

The first single titled ‘Ranjithame’ sung by Vijay is slated to release today. Well, the rocking promo hints that it’s going to be an amazing dance number. Thaman has scored the song’s music, and it will be Thaman’s first collaboration with the actor.

You can watch the promo here:

Varisu is expected to be a family entertainer, packed with romance, comedy, action, sentiment, and emotions. The movie is bankrolled jointly by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara creations and features Rasmika Mandanna as the female lead. It also has Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, Khushbu, Sangeetha, Meena, Khushbu, Shaam, R.Sarathkumar, Srikanth, Sneha, Jayasudha, Ganesh Venkatraman and Sriman among others in important roles.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Bollywood film Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She is also part of Mission Majnu. It stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. Rashmika will soon start shooting for Allu Arjun’ s Pusha: The Rule.

