Vijay Teams up With Director Vamsi Paidipally for his Next Telugu Film

Tamil heroes have always left their footprints on the Telugu movie industry. The likes of Vijay, Surya and Dhanush, whose Tamil movies used to be dubbed in Telugu till sometime back, are now working directly in Telugu movies. Tamil film star Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in Telugu film industry’s popular director Vamshi Paidipally’s next venture.

The film to be produced by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations has been tentatively titled as Thalapathy 66.

The film will be released in three languages- Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It is going to be a pan-India release for the film.

Producer Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations announced about the venture in a tweet on Sunday, “The news we have been waiting to make official! A very proud moment for us. Happy to share that we will be producing the prestigious #Thalapathy66 with Thalapathy @ActorVijay sir and @directorvamshi.”

At the same time, Tamil star Surya is not far behind. He has a very good market in both Tamil and Telugu industries. He will be returning to the Telugu industry with a movie directed by Boyapati Sreenu. Before this, Surya had acted in the movie Rakht Charitra 2.

This movie will also be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi at a pan-India level. Another Tamil superstar Dhanush is also making a direct entry to the Telugu film industry with a movie to be directed by Shekhar Kammula.

Shekhar announced about his collaboration with Dhanush in a recent tweet.

Truly excited and charged. A star who enjoys his peformance, finds purpose in his performance - Dhanush. @dhanushkraja, Let’s do it once more.@SVCLLP, Happy to continue the association with Narayan Das K. Narang Gaaru n Puskur Ram Mohan Rao Gaaru. pic.twitter.com/0WYw8bfHOu— Sekhar Kammula (@sekharkammula) June 18, 2021

According to sources, RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi has also said yes to a collaboration with Dhanush.

Apart from the three above-mentioned stars, Tamil actor Karthi, who has created a good market among the Telugu audience with his Tamil dubbed films, is already a name to reckon with. He made his Tollywood entry four years ago with Nagarjuna’s ‘Upiri’ directed by Vamsi Paidipally.

