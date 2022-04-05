Vijay Television Awards 2022: Meet The Winners

The 7th edition of the Vijay Television Awards, the most popular award show in the Vijay TV universe is set to air soon. The Vijay Television Awards is an annual awards ceremony for the cast and crew of Tamil soap operas and reality shows.

Promos of the Vijay Television Awards 2022 have already started to go viral. There are five nominees for each category out of which the jury selects the winner. This time, the cast and crew of shows like Cooku with Comali Season 3, Barathi Kannamma and Big Boss Season 5 are on the favourite list.

Now, according to reports, VJ Rakshan has won the award for the Best Anchor (Male) for Cooku with Comali Season 3. By winning this award, VJ Rakshan has established himself as one of the leading anchors of Vijay TV.

VJ Rakshan got immense fame for hosting three seasons of the hit Tamil comedy reality show Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru. He was the host of the show from 2015-2018. VJ Rakshan’s popularity grew even further when he started hosting Cooku with Comali Season 1. He has been a part of it since its inception. He won a Vijay Television award for hosting season 2 of Cooku with Comali as well.

Apart from VJ Rakshan, Raju Jeyamohan has bagged the award of Find of the year (Male) for Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5. Meanwhile, Vinusha has won the award of Find of the year (Female) for Bharathi Kannamma.

