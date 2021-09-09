Vijay to Make a Cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Next With Atlee: Report

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming acclaimed South Indian filmmaker Atlee’s upcoming film. The untitled project will also feature Nayanthara, who is called Lady Superstar in the South Indian film industry. Atlee, who is known for films like Bigil and Mersal will be directing his maiden Hindi film with this project. While fans are extremely excited to watch this collaboration, there is more good news for them. Vijay, who is called Thalapathy, will reportedly make a cameo and share screen-space with Shah Rukh in the film.

It was previously reported that Shah Rukh would make a cameo in Vijay’s Bigil. However, fans were disappointed when the reports turned out to be untrue. However, this time around, Atlee is reportedly excited to bring Shah Rukh and Vijay together. Vijay and Atlee share a great rapport as starred in three back-to-back films, Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, with him.

Meanwhile, three days ago, Shah Rukh and Nayanthara were spotted in Pune. According to reports, the team will have a 10-day shooting schedule in Pune. Nayanthara and Atlee have also worked in two other films, Raja Rani and Bigil. The film is said to have a great cast, which includes Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Priyamani. Telugu actor Rana Daggubati is also expected to join them later in the shoot.

On the work front, Shah Rukh has been spotted on the sets of Yash raj Films’ upcoming action thriller Pathan. The film will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. He has also reportedly signed a social drama to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film will also star Kajol and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles.

Vijay, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar’s Beast. He will also reportedly be seen in Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming film.

