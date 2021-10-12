Vijay to Reunite With 'Master' Director Lokesh Kanagaraj for 'Thalapathy 67'

Tamil superstar Vijay, who is fondly called Thalapathy by his fans, is currently shooting for the action thriller “Beast" with director Nelson Dilipkumar. He will also soon begin filming for his 66th film tentatively titled “Thalapathy 66" with Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally. Now, the buzz is that Vijay is already planning his 67th film. Rumour has it that the actor is planning to reunite with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who directed blockbuster Master, which was released earlier this year. Despite Covid-19, the film performed exceptionally well at the box office.

‘Master’ starred Vijay Sethupathi as the anti-hero and Malavika Mohannan as the female lead. The film grossed between Rs 250 crore and Rs 300 crore at the global box office despite a shorter exclusive theatrical release. ‘Master’ was made available on Amazon Prime Video after just 19 days of theatrical run.

Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, while Lalith Kumar was one of the producers. Now, it seems that Vijay wants to recreate the magic with Lokesh, Anirudh and Lalith for Thalapathy 67. During the shooting of Master, Lokesh had pitched an interesting idea for another film to Vijay, and since then has developed a complete script. Additionally, Vijay had also promised Lalith another film with him.

Since Vijay will soon start working on his next with Vamshi Paidipally, the final call on Thalapathy 67 is expected to be taken in mid-2022. And if everything goes as planned, the combo of Vijay and Lokesh could return for another exhilarating film.

Meanwhile, the fans are currently excited for Beast. Vijay is shooting the final portions of the action thriller directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead opposite Vijay, with Yogi Babu, Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko and Aparna Das in prominent roles. While the release date of Beast is not officially announced yet, the film could hit theatres in early 2022.

