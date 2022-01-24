Vijay to Start Shooting For Thalapathy 66 in March

Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy with the action thriller Beast which is being directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Actress Pooja Hegde is starring opposite him in the film. The movie also stars Aparna Das and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Now, reports suggest that shooting of Vijay’s 66th film will start in March this year. Producer Dil Raju, in a recent interview, said that the movie would be released on either Diwali 2022 or Sankranthi 2023. However, nothing has been confirmed till now.

Raju also said that it’s a feel good movie and Thalapathy Vijay had remarked that it had been a long time since he heard a good script. Touted to be a feel-good family drama, Thalapathy 66 will apparently see Vijay essaying a double role. S Thaman will compose the music for the film being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, which is jointly owned by Dil Raju and Shirish.

In the meantime, Thalapathy is wrapping up the shoot for Beast. Beast is scheduled for theatrical release on 14 April 2022. The promotions for the movie will soon be launched on a large scale, according to sources.

For the last few months, there were various reports about Vijay’s next film after Beast. It was almost certain that Telugu director Vamsi Baitippalli would direct Vijay’s next. Vamsi had lost no time confirming this on Twitter.

The movie is currently in pre-production stage and filming will begin soon, say makers. The movie is no doubt going to be a treat for Thalapathy fans whenever it releases.

