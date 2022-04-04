Vijay to Suriya, 8 Highest-Paid Actors of The Tamil Film Industry

The world of cinema has been on a roller coaster ride, especially after the pandemic. Theatres remained shut for almost a year and a half and several streaming platforms burst onto the scene, giving producers an alternative to launch their films. And as the big-budget films start performing well at the box office, what we can never write off is star power.

The bankability of stalwarts is what gives the film that edge over others. Here is a list of the highest-paid Tamil actors.

Vijay

Vijay, affectionately known as Thalapathy by his admirers, has touched the hearts of young and old alike with his endearing nature. For his forthcoming film, Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, he received a staggering Rs.100 Cr.

Rajnikanth

Rajinikanth is one of Asia’s highest-paid performers, with a remuneration of Rs.110 crore. Even at the age of 71, he continues to captivate the Tamil film industry with his unrivalled charm and vigour.

Ajith Kumar

Thala, as he is affectionately called, is an actor and auto racer who is a big star in the Tamil film industry. He signed a Rs. 120-crore agreement with Boney Kapoor for three films. His most recent film, Valimai, earned him a massive Rs. 70 Cr.

Kamal Hassan

As a political and film rival to Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan is one of the rare performers who has demonstrated that age is only a number. The 67-year-old actor, who began his career as a child artist, earns between Rs. 30-55 Cr every film.

Dhanush

Dhanush is a wonderful actor, as we all know. Dhanush rose to prominence after being ridiculed for his appearance and physique. He’s proven to be an incredible star in everything from Aadukalam and Maryan to Raanjhanaa. The youthful celebrity gets between Rs. 20 Cr and Rs. 50 Cr.

Suriya

Suriya established himself as a young actor in the Tamil film industry, playing characters varying from an ex-convict in Nandha to a policeman in Kaakha Kaakha. On average, he earns between Rs.35 Cr and Rs.45 Cr.

Vikram

Vikram, often known as Chiyaan Vikram, is a seven-time Filmfare Award South recipient who rose to prominence with Sethu in 1999. The skilled and versatile actor makes around Rs. 20 Cr. every film.

Vijay Sethupathi

Sethupathi began his career in theatre before moving on to films such as Sundarapandian, Pizza, Sethupathi, and Vikram Vedha. The actor earns between Rs. 15 Cr and Rs. 20 Cr.

