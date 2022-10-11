Vijay To Wrap Varisu Soon, Big Thalapathy 67 Announcement On The Way

Actor Vijay is currently on a roll. He is now busy with the shooting of Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming project Varisu, which is bankrolled by Dil Raju. After completing Varisu, Vijay will start shooting for director Lokesh Kanagraj’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 67.

Meanwhile, Vijay is all set to wrap up the last leg of Varisu on October 27.

According to reports, Vijay is shooting for Varisu’s last schedule in Chennai after which, he will take a short break and jump on to his next movie. Well, even before the completion of Varisu, there’s been a lot of talk about Thalapathy 67.

The makers of Thalapathy 67 film are planning for a big announcement on October 23.

Lokesh Kanagaraj has already said that the movie will have a lot of action sequences. While his film Vikram was critically and financially well received, his upcoming film with Vijay has created huge expectations among the viewers.

For the unversed, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay are collaborating for the second time after the huge success of, Master which emerged as the biggest hit at the box office.

Apart from this Vijay, Varisu features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and will hit the theatres next year on January 12.

