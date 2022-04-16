Vijay TV Anchor Priyanka Deshpande’s Transformation Leaves Her Fans Awestruck

Priyanka Deshpande, popularly known as Vijay TV Priyanka, is a well-known face in Tamil television industry. He gained huge popularity after she participated in Bigg Boss Tamil 5. She became the runner up of the controversial reality show. She has now shared a few photos from her latest photoshoot and her new look has stunned her fans.

Priyanka was given the Best Female Host at the Television Awards on behalf of Vijay TV and is now considered to be the best female presenter. Priyanka has received some negative reviews after Big Boss Season 5 Tamil. She was also recently trolled on social media.

Despite all this, she continues to move forward. The episode which introduced Priyanka was very well received. Priyanka is back in the news for her latest photoshoot in a modern outfit.

The photoshoot was done in a white theme, with a coat shoot in peach colour. Priyanka’s latest post has 5 photos in it, and her sudden weight loss can be easily noticed. While the post itself is aesthetically pleasing, a few of her fans are not happy about her change.

Advertisement

Her photos are going viral on social media. The mystery surrounding the sudden change of physique is being questioned by fans and many are wondering how she could achieve such success in weight loss within a short span of time. Priyanka is popularly also known as ‘Jabby Girl’. She has now surprised her fans by appearing slim and sleek in the new photos.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.