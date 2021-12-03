Vijay TV Bags Satellite Rights for Silambarasan's Maanaadu, Sony Liv Gets Digital rights

Venkat Prabhu directorial Maanaadu starring Silambarasan is in the headlines after the film received enormous success at the box office following its release last Thursday.

As the mass masala political entertainer achieved phenomenal success, satellite and digital rights were grabbed at an enormous price. Film Producer Suresh Kamatchi in an exclusive interview recently revealed that the film’s satellite rights have been acquired by Vijay Television, broadcasting Tamil TV giant.

Speaking on the details of the hurdles the team went through in securing the digital rights and other formalities, Kamatchi explained that Vijay TV acquired the satellite rights of Maanaadu on the day of the film’s theatrical release (November 25) after 11 am. The film might be aired on Vijay TV in the next few weeks.

Rumours are also doing rounds on the Internet that Sony Live has acquired the digital rights of Maanaadu, and the film might soon stream on Sony Live OTT. It is being said that Sony will soon make an official announcement.

Helmed by Venkat Prabhu under producer Suresh Kamatchi’s V House Productions banner, the film has received phenomenal reviews and success at the box office. The fans have been showering praises on Silambarasan for his excellent performance.

The storyline of the film revolves around the game between Simbu and S. J. Suryah and the life-altering consequences in the time loop. The tightly-packaged screenplay keeps audiences hooked to their seats.

Venkat Prabhu has been receiving many congratulatory wishes from his industry friends and fans. The music in the film is given by Yuvan Shankar Raja, and the composer has done a remarkable job with the background music of the film.

