Vijay TV Fame Priyanka Deshpande's Divorce Rumours Continue; All You Need to Know

Television presenter and actor Priyanka Deshpande is currently hosting the Super Singer and Bigg Boss Duo Season 2 Show. She has not talked about her husband Praveen for the last few years, and neither has she posted a single picture with him. And this has led to rumours of their divorce.

Fans have been questioning the presenter-actor about her marriage for a while, but she has not opened up about the matter. Even in the Bigg Boss freeze task, Priyanka was only visited by her mother and her husband did not show up. However, she didn’t say a word about her husband during the tasks in the 100-day game show.

Slowly, this gave rise to rumours that the couple was getting divorced. Priyanka said that she would talk about her marriage when the time was right.

Recently, Priyanka’s brother was blessed with a baby boy with whom she posted an adorable picture. Even in that picture, her husband was nowhere to be found. The post soon went viral with users taking to the comments to appreciate the post. One user said, “So much love! this has to be framed,” with another continuing, “OMG lovely cutie pie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Deshpande (@priyankapdeshpande)



When someone asked her how she takes things so casually even after getting married, Priyanka answered that if you have a husband who understands you and if you are loyal to him, everything is possible. Some fans were able to find clarity in her statement and were satisfied with the reply.

