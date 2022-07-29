Vijay TV's Paavam Ganesan to be Replaced by New Show

Vijay TV’s Paavam Ganesan might go off-air soon. Sources close to the show have confirmed the rumours. Paavam Ganesan will be replaced by a new show. Producers and courtesy heads are looking for storylines.

The media tried to connect with the star cast but they are also tight-lipped about the matter. The Tamil drama stars Naveen Muralidhar and Neha Gowda. In supporting roles, the show had Anila Sreekumar, Meenakshi Muruha, Karuna Vilasini, Yuvanraj Nethran, Jay Srinivas, Anand Pandi, Shimona Maria James, Rajesh Sekhar, and Santhana Lakshmi among others. The show had a digital presence as well on Disney+Hotstar.

It’s the story of a man who tackles life with optimism and hope. He is an ideal son who looks after his family. He is a family man, who despite all circumstances, makes numerous sacrifices for his parents. The storyline of the show is to emphasise the importance of family values and togetherness.

Neha Gowda is the female lead. She plays the character of Gunavathi opposite Naveen in this serial. The performances and chemistry of the duo received much appreciation.

Paavam Ganesan, directed by Thai Selvam, is produced by Vetrimaran.

