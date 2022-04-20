Vijay TV’s Start Music 3 Concludes; Know The Team That Lifted The Trophy

On April 17, the popular celebrity show, Start Music 3 concluded with a magnificent grand finale. We finally also found the winner of the fun music competition. The show’s final episode aired on Star Vijay. However, if you missed it on Vijay TV, you can also watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Two finalist teams, Cook with Comali and Raja Rani, battled for the top prize in the final round. After four rounds, the Raja Rani team was declared the winner and received the prize money.

The finale show began with show’s host Makapa Anand’s stunning entrance, followed by him welcoming the two finalists Raja Rani and Cook With Comali to the stage. Both teams worked hard to earn as many points as possible. The team with the most points was meant to be the winner.

After four rounds, the Raja Rani team triumphed in the thrilling competition with maximum points on the scoreboard. The Cook With Comali team finished as the competition’s first runner-up. The victorious team took home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 3 lakh.

Start Music is a singing competition. Previous seasons of the show had a tremendous reaction from the public, prompting the producers to announce the third season as well.

Start Music is a no-elimination and no-voting show in which fresh celebrities appear each week to delight the audience. The candidates participate in all four rounds, and the contestant who wins the most rounds wins the episode.

The first two seasons of the show were hosted by anchor Priyanka. However, she had to leave the show because she participated in Bigg Boss 5. She was then replaced by Makapa Anand.

