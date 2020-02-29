Vijay Varma Calls Baaghi 3 Co-star Tiger Shroff 'Shaolin Master' For Shooting Shirtless in Freezing Weather

Vijay Varma, of Gully Boy fame, is returning to the silver screen with Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3, releasing March 6. Verma, who is currently busy with the promotions of the upcoming film, spoke to Mumbai Mirror about his experience of working with Tiger.

Tiger's perseverance is mystifying and maybe it is the reason that he is often touted as the most promising action star of the younger generation. The Rangrezz star spoke at length about his Baaghi 3 co-star's ninja-like outlook while shooting in the cold-bitter temperatures of Serbia for the film.

The Hyderabad boy and FTII alumnus further revealed that Tiger would perform his action sequences shirtless while the rest of the team would be shielded in several layers of clothes and still be trembling. Vijay also hailed Tiger as 'Shaolin Master' who did not seek heaters or blankets for warmth on sets.

"While shooting in icy Serbia, we would be shivering even under multiple layers of clothes. But Tiger, like a Shaolin Master, was shirtless and doing stunts, not even seeking the warmth of heaters and blankets," Vijay said.

Further, in the interview, Vijay stated that working with big stars can prove to be a boon on the sets. "They can take care of you. I did Pink primarily for that reason, and it was the best decision I've taken," he added.

Baaghi 3 is the third film in the Baaghi franchise, releasing more than a year after its prequel, Baaghi 2. Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Jameel Khoury are set to join Tiger and Vijay Varma in the film. Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old will be next seen in Hurdang directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt. The film will also feature Sunny Kaushal and Nushrat Bharucha.