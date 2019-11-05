Vijay Varma Joins Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh in Baaghi 3

Vijay Varma is a name that is up and coming in Bollywood for his qualitative roles wherever he performs. The young actor in the last five years has acted in a handful of films alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan among others. The actor in his next will be working with Sajid Nadiadwala production.

Vijay Varma has signed on to star alongside Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh for Baaghi 3. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror he stated revealed that his character would play the role of an ally to Shroff's protagonist. Varma said, "He appears in a foreign land and helps Tiger out of a sticky situation. I’ve already shot with Tiger and Shraddha in Mumbai."

Vijay Varma will also be flying to Siberia with the rest of the film's cast on November 8 to shoot for the international schedules of the film. He had revealed that the shooting would go on for a month there. The actor had revealed that a lot of kids in his family were thrilled to hear about him being cast as they are big fans of Tiger Shroff. Varma also stated that he was looking forward to getting tips and advice from Shroff for body fitness considering the latter's reputation in the arena. Baaghi 3 is set for a release date of March 6, 2020.

