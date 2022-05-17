Vijay Varma Says 'Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and I Are Having a Blast' as He Shoots in Darjeeling

Actor Vijay Varma, who is currently shooting in Darjeeling with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat for Sujoy Ghosh’s next, Devotion of Suspect X, treated his fans to some mesmerising photos from the hill station. He also spoke about his shooting experience and said that he is having a blast shooting with his co-stars there. While speaking about his wonderful shooting experience in the hill station Vijay shared, “Darjeeling is such a beautiful beautiful place, with an old-world charm, it’s a peaceful getaway. Kareena, Jaideep and I are having a blast shooting here, and honestly, we are just lucky to be escaping the heatwave and enjoying the pleasant weather of this city and of course, their momos.”

“The fog really makes it tough to shoot or commute on some days but all in all it’s providing the perfect mood and setup for this thriller.. it is definitely an experience of a lifetime,” he added.

Recently the actor also took to his social media to share images from Darjeeling with mesmerizing scenic views from the hill station. Take a look at the photos:

Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, has been sharing daily updates from the hill station of Kalimpong where they were stationed for their shoot. Recently, a new set of pictures leaked from the shoot seemingly revealed her look from the movie. Shared by numerous fan accounts, Kareena was seen wearing a pair of denim pants and a formal shirt with an apron on top. Her hair was tied back into a pony and she was busy attending a call in the pictures. It is unclear if she was shooting a scene or if the pictures were from a behind-the-scenes moment.

Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion Of Suspect X is an adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo’s 2005 book of the same name.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma also has a couple of projects in the pipeline apart from The Devotion of Suspect X. He will be seen in ‘Darlings’ opposite Alia Bhatt, the web series, ‘Dahaad’ alongside Sonakshi Sinha, and an untitled project by Sumit Saxena.

