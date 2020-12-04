Vijay Varma Shares Epic Moment from 'Mirzapur 2' Cast Reunion, See Pic

Mirzapur fans were in for a surprise when their favourites got together for a fun night recently in Mumbai. Actor Vijay Varma, who plays dual roles, Bade and Chhote Tyagi, in the second season of the popular series, gave a sneak peak of the Mirzapur 2 catch-up.

Those present at the get-together were Ali Fazal, Isha Talwar and Pankaj Tripathi joined by the show's producer Ritesh Sidhwani. The epic reunion brought together Guddu, Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna and the other Tyagi twin. The stars united for a perfect picture moment, which Vijay shared on his social media handle. While sharing the photo, Vijay referred to the names of the characters in the show.

The 36-year-old wrote,"Mirzapur 2 ki party mein aapka swagat hai. Yahaan Tripathi, pandit aur tyagi sab ek table pe paye jaate hain (sic)."

Mirzapur 2 directed by Mihir Desai and Gurmeet Singh began streaming on Amazon Prime Video October 23. The show has been jointly bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia, Rupali Suresh Vaidya and Abbas Raza Khan.

The series stars Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Kulbhushan Kharbanda reprising their roles from the first season. Anjum Sharma and Amit Sialare joined in the second season. A third season of the show was announced by the makers shortly after Mirzapur 2 premiered.

Vijay has worked in Indian films and web series. Chittagong, Rangrezz, Gang of Ghosts, Pink, Monsoon Shootout, Raag Desh and Manto are some of his appearances before Gully Boy. It was not until the 2019 film, where Vijay played Moeen, did he get his sensational breakthrough. His more recent works in films are Ghost Stories, Baaghi 3, Bamfaad and Yaara. Vijay was also praised for his performance in the recently released web series, A Suitable Boy and She. He will next play an important role in the upcoming romantic film, Hurdang.