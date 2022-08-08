Vijay Varma Talks About Darlings Success, Says 'Parents Assured That I Won't Die of Hunger'

Vijay Varma recently shared the screen with Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah for Netflix’s Darlings. The film revolves around a woman (Alia) who kidnaps her own husband (Vijay). The movie turned out to be a success and gained positive responses from both, the audience and the critics. Vijay, who played the role of an abusive husband in the movie, also impressed all with his acting skills. In a recent interview, the actor was asked about how happy his parents are with his success. To this, Varma mentioned they are now assured that he can afford his living and will not die of hunger.

“They do not have much regard for that. My mom is very normal homely woman. She is mostly busy with her work. Yes, they are now assured that I won’t die because of hunger and I can earn my living comfortably. Every time my mom video calls me, she tells me I have slimmed down. She always asks me if I am not eating my food properly,” he told Prabhat Khabar as reported by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, in another recent interview, Vijay Varma revealed how people used to make fn of him by saying that he is not Shah Rukh Khan and how the tables have turned since he became a part of SRK’S production Red Chillies Entertainment. “The underdog who came here ten years ago, is feeling seen right now. I took several leaps, risks and chances at the cost of almost breaking up my entire family. I ran away from home. So, they all feel a lot of respite now, they feared how I’d pull it off, it is not easy to go to Mumbai and become somebody. I was told ‘tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai’, but now Shah Rukh Khan has employed me for his film,” he told Indian Express.

For the unversed, Vijay Varma made his acting debut with short film titled Shor. He later featured in several movies including Pink, Super 30, Gully Boy, Baaghi 3, Ghost Stories and Hurdang among others.

