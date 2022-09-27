Vijay Varma Talks About His Bollywood Struggles, Says 'I've Faced a Lot of Financial Lows...'

Vijay Varma is at the cusp of becoming the next big thing in Bollywood. The actor who has already impressed everyone with back-to-back performances in Darlings, Mirzapur, Gully Boy and Manto is often hailed for his meticulous portrayal of characters and the sense of reality that he brings on the screen. However, his decade-long showbiz journey hasn’t been an easy one. To get recognition and acclaim, he had to slog it off with persistence. Now the Super 30 actor has revealed all about his struggles in the tinsel town.

While talking to Srishti Dixit on Bumble’s Dating These Night, Varma shared that to realise his dream as an actor, he had run away to a film school without informing his father. At his lowest point, the actor had to really struggle to make ends meet as there was a massive financial deficit in his life. He stated, “I’ve really faced a lot of financial lows early on in my life in Mumbai. When I was out of work and I was trying to figure out work and where I stand, it was basically just being broke because there was no work. So that was a low phase and it lasted for years. It was a ‘making ends meet’ kind of low and sometimes really really low.”

In another conversation with Zoom TV Digital, Vijay Varma disclosed that he has paced his career like a test cricket and that has cultivated an immense amount of patience in him. The Rangrezz actor explained, “I think I have played the patience game, and I play for a long inning. Nobody is going to serve things on a platter. My only way to play this is like a test match cricketer – to be on the crease and let each session go by. So it’s to not leave the crease, just to keep playing and being patient and really improving your game with each session. So that’s how I see my career – as a long inning.”

After garnering rave reviews for Darlings, Vijay Verma is all set to feature in Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in the anthology Lust Stories 2 alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. The actor has collaborated with Sujoy Ghosh for The Devotion of Suspect X, which co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

