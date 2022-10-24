Vijay Varma Talks About Losing Kai Po Che and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Says 'It Hurts But...'

While Vijay Varma has done several interesting projects including Gully Boy and Darlings, do you know he also missed several big projects? In a recent interview, the actor recalled auditioning for Kai Po Che for the part that was eventually given to Sushant Singh Rajput. Not just this, but Vijay also revealed that while he auditioned for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag too. Farhan Akhtar bagged the role.

“I was definitely in the running for ‘Kai Po Che’, the part that eventually went to Sushant (Singh Rajput). I auditioned and was considered briefly for ‘Milkha’ and there must have been others as well. But you know, eventually the guys who played those parts probably fit the part, and that is what I completely agree with,” Vijay Varma told E-Times.

“When I looked at those movies, I know why the casting happened and how incredible those actors have been. It hurt at that time but I have seen several actors who come up to me and say ‘I wanted to do that role, you were doing’ or that ‘We’d tested for your part and wanted to do it’. It’s a cycle that we all have to get used to. I always say, ‘Yeah, I’ve been on the other side, bro’, the actor added.