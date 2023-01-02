Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Dating? Video of Them Kissing Goes Viral from New Year Party

The year has barely started and there are already so many surprises coming out of the tinsel town. The latest in the list being Darlings star Vijay Varma and Bahubali fame Tamannaah Bhatia’s potential romantic involvement, especially with a recent viral clip of the two actors allegedly kissing each other in Goa as they welcomed 2023.

Only a few days back, the two of them were also spotted at the airport and the Gully Boy actor had also visited Tamannaah’s residence on her birthday on December 21.

In a video that has been doing the rounds on Reddit, as the camera pans to capture people ringing in 2023 and the firecrackers bursting in the night-sky, it gives a fleeting glimpse of the rumoured couple holding each other close and kissing each other amid shouts and screams of Happy New Year. For the occasion, the Bamfaad actor was rocking a white shirt and the Babli Bouncer actress flaunted a quirky pink coloured outfit. Although Vijay Varma and Tamannaah didn’t share the frame with each other for their Instagram Stories, netizens did the two and two together after the video went viral.

Although, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia still have to make things official, if one takes a note of all their recent meetups while trying to stay secretive and subtle about it, it is safe to say that the two of them might be the latest lovebirds in the showbiz town.

On the work front, Vijay Varma as Hamza in Alia Bhatt’s Darlings was widely received by the audience. And now the actor is set to put his acting skills to test with Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion Of Suspect X where he’ll be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor. The actor will also be seen in the third season of the cult crime series Mirzapur as well as another OTT series Dahaad. As for Tamannaah, she’ll be having a busy 2023 with the Telugu film Bhola Shankar, Hindi film Bole Chudiyan and Malayalam film Bandra.

